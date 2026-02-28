Cartesian Growth Corp III (NASDAQ:CGCTU) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Cartesian Growth Corp III (NASDAQ:CGCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Cartesian Growth Corp III Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Corp III

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Corp III stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Corp III (NASDAQ:CGCTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

About Cartesian Growth Corp III

Cartesian Growth Corp III (NASDAQ: CGCTU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a blank-check company, whose principal purpose is to identify, acquire, or merge with operating businesses. As a SPAC, it does not currently conduct commercial operations of its own; instead its business activity centers on sourcing and completing a business combination transaction that would result in a combined operating public company. The NASDAQ listing under the symbol CGCTU reflects units that typically comprise common shares and associated rights such as warrants.

The company’s investment mandate, sector focus and geographic targets are set out in its offering documents and SEC filings.

