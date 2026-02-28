US Bancorp DE Sells 35,677 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,677 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,571.40. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,184.06. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,242 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

