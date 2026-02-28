Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,046 Sonoco Products Company $SON

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 92,286 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 87.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 545,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 255,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 73.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $89,152.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,769.03. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price target on Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sonoco Products Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

