Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 844,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,916,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IEFA stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

