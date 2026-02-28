US Bancorp DE Has $21.20 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $195.26 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,138 shares of company stock worth $16,160,598. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

