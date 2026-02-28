Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,722. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald’s

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Street support: JPMorgan raised its price target to $325 and remains constructive, giving buy‑side validation and likely contributing to bullish flows. Article Title

Street support: JPMorgan raised its price target to $325 and remains constructive, giving buy‑side validation and likely contributing to bullish flows. Positive Sentiment: Promotions and LTOs driving traffic: The U.S. rollout of the “Big Arch” supersized burger and national $1 McMuffin promotions are generating buzz and should lift short‑term visits and digital engagement, supporting revenue and comp trends. Article Title Article Title

Promotions and LTOs driving traffic: The U.S. rollout of the “Big Arch” supersized burger and national $1 McMuffin promotions are generating buzz and should lift short‑term visits and digital engagement, supporting revenue and comp trends. Positive Sentiment: Loyalty and digital momentum: Coverage highlights McDonald’s rewards and app-driven promotions are improving visit frequency and ticket, a structural tailwind for margins and recurring sales. Article Title

Loyalty and digital momentum: Coverage highlights McDonald’s rewards and app-driven promotions are improving visit frequency and ticket, a structural tailwind for margins and recurring sales. Positive Sentiment: Dividend income visibility: Management confirmed a $1.86 quarterly dividend (ex‑div March 3, payable March 17), supporting demand from income‑oriented investors. Article Title

Dividend income visibility: Management confirmed a $1.86 quarterly dividend (ex‑div March 3, payable March 17), supporting demand from income‑oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate moves from Zacks: Zacks updated numerous quarterly and FY2027/28 EPS estimates — lifting some full‑year/quarter forecasts while trimming others. The net effect is ambiguous for near‑term sentiment but shows analysts are actively re‑modeling. (Zacks coverage also discusses value strategy sustaining traffic.) Article Title

Mixed analyst estimate moves from Zacks: Zacks updated numerous quarterly and FY2027/28 EPS estimates — lifting some full‑year/quarter forecasts while trimming others. The net effect is ambiguous for near‑term sentiment but shows analysts are actively re‑modeling. (Zacks coverage also discusses value strategy sustaining traffic.) Neutral Sentiment: Product novelty tests: International menu items and limited‑time offers can boost visits but their incremental margin impact is uncertain; useful for short‑term traffic but not a proven long‑term earnings catalyst. Article Title

Product novelty tests: International menu items and limited‑time offers can boost visits but their incremental margin impact is uncertain; useful for short‑term traffic but not a proven long‑term earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Executives disclosed sales (including a recent sale by Joe Erlinger), which can spook some investors even if part of routine diversification. Article Title

Insider selling: Executives disclosed sales (including a recent sale by Joe Erlinger), which can spook some investors even if part of routine diversification. Negative Sentiment: Regional ad controversy: A Ramadan ad in Germany showing empty boxes drew criticism — a reputational headline that may pressure local sentiment but is unlikely to materially affect global fundamentals. Article Title

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of MCD opened at $340.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.19. The firm has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

