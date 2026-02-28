US Bancorp DE Has $20.27 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 75.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sysco by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 2.3%

SYY stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

