Huntington National Bank Purchases 41,042 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $187,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 626.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $416.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average is $224.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.