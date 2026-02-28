Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Saul Centers worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 853.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:BFS opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $826.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Saul Centers had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The company’s portfolio is focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers, providing stable, long-term cash flows through leasing arrangements with national and regional retailers. In addition to ground-up development, Saul Centers actively pursues redevelopment and adaptive reuse projects to enhance value in existing assets.

Founded by the Saul family in 1945, Saul Centers has grown from a local real estate development firm into a listed REIT while maintaining its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

