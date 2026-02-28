US Bancorp DE Acquires 33,858 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.76 and a 52-week high of $276.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.19.

Key Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the sale, the insider owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at $24,360,695.81. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

