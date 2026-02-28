Analysts Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target at $67.63

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.6250.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

