Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 13,870 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $68.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 103.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

