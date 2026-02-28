Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272,592 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,113,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after buying an additional 817,434 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,814,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 756,324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

