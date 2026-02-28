Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FINGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Finning International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

