Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $53.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.0345.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6,288.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.16) EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

