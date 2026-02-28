Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Friday, November 21st.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth approximately $96,078,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,630,000 after purchasing an additional 337,607 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth $18,547,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the third quarter worth $14,953,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 27.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of FWONA opened at $84.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media’s other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.