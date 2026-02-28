Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alumis from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price target on Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

ALMS stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Alumis has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -2.06.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc acquired 411,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,943,112. The trade was a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,853,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,509,296. This trade represents a 46.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,358,281 shares of company stock worth $35,517,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Alumis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alumis by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alumis by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alumis by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alumis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

