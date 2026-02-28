Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives C$2,764.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,743.75.

FFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$3,200.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$2,200.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

Shares of FFH opened at C$2,347.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,423.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,394.39. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$1,836.92 and a twelve month high of C$2,700.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$79.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.53 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

