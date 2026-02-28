Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLAF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Schindler to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $369.45 on Monday. Schindler has a one year low of $293.15 and a one year high of $410.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.82.

Schindler Group is a Switzerland-based multinational engineering company specializing in the design, manufacturing and servicing of elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Its product portfolio spans a range of urban mobility solutions, from machine-room-less passenger lifts for residential buildings to high-capacity elevators for skyscrapers and heavy-duty escalators for transit hubs. The company emphasizes energy-efficient drive systems, digital connectivity and predictive maintenance technologies to support safe, reliable vertical transportation.

Founded in 1874 by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in Lucerne, Schindler has grown from a regional ironworks into a global industry leader.

