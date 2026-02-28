Barclays Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on Workday in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.19.
Workday Price Performance
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Workday by 636.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
More Workday News
Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Insperity partnership expands Workday into the SMB market with the general availability of Insperity HRScale, pairing Workday HCM with outsourced HR services — a tangible route to new recurring revenue and smaller-account penetration. Workday And Insperity Target SMB Growth With New HRScale Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Healthcare integrations: Kahuna and Skillcentrix will bring clinically validated skills data into Workday for frontline healthcare workforces, strengthening industry-specific stickiness and compliance value of the platform. Kahuna and Skillcentrix Partner to Bring Trusted, Clinically Validated Skills Data into Workday
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish coverage and buyback/institutional support arguments note solid Q4 execution (revenue and EPS beat, margin expansion) and argue the pullback presents a long-term buying opportunity. Workday, Seriously, It’s Time to Buy This SaaS Leader
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results mixed: revenue and EPS topped expectations and margins improved, but management issued softer near-term guidance (2027), creating uncertainty around growth cadence despite operating leverage. Workday (WDAY) Is Down 9.0% After Softer 2027 Outlook and CEO Shift Back to Co-Founder
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed — some firms raised or maintained Buy ratings and raised targets, while many cut price targets after the guidance miss; that spread increases short-term volatility as investors sort the outlook. Workday Given New $206.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group
- Negative Sentiment: Significant analyst downgrades and price-target cuts (e.g., DA Davidson to $125, Citi cut to $148, UBS to $130 and multiple others) have pressured the stock and triggered a gap down in early trading. Workday price target lowered to $125 from $250 at DA Davidson
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector risk: renewed AI-selloff and skepticism about how AI will reshape enterprise software have depressed valuation multiples across SaaS names and increased investor risk aversion for names like Workday. Commentary from high‑profile commentators has added to the negative sentiment. Will AI Kill Software? Fear Creeps Beyond ‘Saaspocalypse,’ Hits IBM, DoorDash
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction driven by guidance cut and executive leadership change (co‑founder Aneel Bhusri returning as CEO) increased uncertainty and likely accelerated selling pressure. Workday Retreats As Fiscal 2027 Guidance Falls Short Amid CEO’s Return
About Workday
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
Read More
