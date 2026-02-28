Barclays Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on Workday in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.19.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.76 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Workday by 636.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

More Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.