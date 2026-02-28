Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,422 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the January 29th total of 10,113 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Price Performance

ALIL stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -1.48. Argent Focused Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Focused Small Cap ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in equity securities of small-capitalization companies believed to be high-quality, enduring businesses. The fund typically holds 35 to 45 stocks and aims for long-term capital appreciation.

