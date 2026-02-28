MongoDB (MDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $669.4010 million for the quarter. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $328.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.93. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the sale, the director owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This trade represents a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 79.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Raymond James Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.15.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

