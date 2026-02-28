Spire Global (SPIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Spire Global stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.47. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

In related news, CEO Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $355,803.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,116,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,435.93. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 58,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $498,390.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,693,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,446,433.59. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 119,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,407 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire Global by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Spire Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

