Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells $13,638.00 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $13,638.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,646.72. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Feld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

On Monday, January 26th, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.73, for a total transaction of $15,204.75.

On Friday, December 26th, Michael Feld sold 74 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total transaction of $14,509.92.

On Monday, December 1st, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total transaction of $14,502.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $176.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.20. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,308,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,565,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,947 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $653,377,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,421,000 after buying an additional 3,268,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Zacks Research cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.