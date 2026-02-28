Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 2,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.3550.

Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Santen Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on ophthalmology. Headquartered in Osaka, Santen engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over‐the‐counter products for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Its core product portfolio includes therapies for glaucoma, dry eye, retinal disorders, uveitis and post‐operative care, as well as surgical equipment and diagnostic agents designed to support comprehensive eye care.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Santen has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a global ophthalmic specialist.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.