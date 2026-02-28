Short Interest in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX) Increases By 203.3%

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,297 shares, an increase of 203.3% from the January 29th total of 25,817 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 212,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUXX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Strive Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 64,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 357,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter.

About Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

The Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (BUXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of various fixed-income securities of any credit rating from issuers all around the globe. The fund aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years BUXX was launched on Aug 10, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

