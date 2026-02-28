Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,713 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the January 29th total of 87,354 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NFXS stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 461,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,441. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Get Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares by 1,901.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.