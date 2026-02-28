Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34), Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $520.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Q4 results showed Adjusted EBITDA of $28.5 million and 3.8 million tons shipped, down from Q3, signaling continued market weakness and near-term earnings pressure.

Alpha has secured 4.1 million domestic committed tons at an average price of $136.30 for 2026, giving the company a more predictable cash-flow base despite volatile spot markets.

The new Kingston Wildcat longwall project is progressing (permanent power and key infrastructure installed) and is expected to produce roughly 500,000 tons in 2026 as it ramps toward ~1 million tons annual capacity, supporting production growth.

Management warned recent gains in the Australian Premium Low-Vol index were largely supply-driven (Queensland flooding) and likely temporary, while growing oversupply of high-vol coal could put downward pressure on realizations given Alpha's quality mix.

Balance sheet strength remains a priority with $524.3 million total liquidity at year-end, substantial unused ABL availability, ongoing measured share buybacks, and an estimated ~<$2/ton benefit from the Section 45X tax credit embedded in guidance.

AMR stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.70. The stock had a trading volume of 600,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,856. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $253.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.78.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Texas Capital cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 8,125 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,528.48. The trade was a 61.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Gorzynski acquired 38,576 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.50 per share, with a total value of $7,271,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 644,025 shares in the company, valued at $121,398,712.50. The trade was a 6.37% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 98,576 shares of company stock worth $17,994,174 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 55.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

