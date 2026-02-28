ENI (NYSE:E) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09, Zacks reports. ENI had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from ENI’s conference call:

Get ENI alerts:

Eni highlighted strong upstream execution — six major project start-ups in 2025 drove production growth (full-year 1.728 million b/d, ~2% above guidance), a >160% reserves replacement ratio and 500,000 b/d of production under development, plus ~900 million barrels discovered in 2025.

in 2025 drove production growth (full-year 1.728 million b/d, ~2% above guidance), a ratio and of production under development, plus ~900 million barrels discovered in 2025. Financial delivery was robust — CFFO €12.5bn (≈€1.5bn ahead of plan), pro forma net CapEx <€5bn, net debt down ~€3bn with pro forma gearing ~14%, and the share buyback was increased from €1.5bn to €1.8bn .

(≈€1.5bn ahead of plan), pro forma net CapEx <€5bn, net debt down ~€3bn with pro forma gearing ~14%, and the share buyback was increased from €1.5bn to . Transition businesses gained scale and market validation — Plenitude expanded renewables >40% in 2025, Enilive is adding biorefinery capacity (several FIDs and 2m tpa incremental), and Eni reported ~€2bn EBITDA from planned transition assets with third‑party interest implying significant enterprise value.

Industrial transformation faces near-term headwinds — weak chemical markets and low refinery utilization pressured results, prompting early cracker closures (Brindisi, Priolo) and a restructuring of Versalis whose benefits are expected to phase in over 12–18 months.

2026 guidance emphasizes disciplined capital allocation — gross CapEx ~€7bn, net CapEx ~€5bn, target pro forma gearing 10–15%, and management reiterates a funded, growing dividend with buybacks as a variable distribution tool; full plan to be detailed at the March Capital Markets Update.

ENI Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ENI stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 633,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,472. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Trending Headlines about ENI

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong revenue: Eni reported $0.87 EPS vs. $0.78 expected and revenue of $24.3B vs. $19.45B consensus, signaling upside to analyst estimates and supporting near‑term earnings momentum. MarketBeat Press Release

Q4 beat and strong revenue: Eni reported $0.87 EPS vs. $0.78 expected and revenue of $24.3B vs. $19.45B consensus, signaling upside to analyst estimates and supporting near‑term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Production and profits rising: Adjusted net profit jumped ~35% year/year and oil & gas production rose >7%, driven by six new projects — supports cash generation and upstream outlook. Reuters: 35% rise

Production and profits rising: Adjusted net profit jumped ~35% year/year and oil & gas production rose >7%, driven by six new projects — supports cash generation and upstream outlook. Positive Sentiment: Strategic progress and capital returns: Management highlighted 4% production growth in 2025, >160% reserves replacement, near‑100% exploration success, a major JV with Petronas, Plenitude renewables expansion and increased buybacks funded by capex efficiency — a multi‑pronged value‑creation story. Seeking Alpha: Strategic Progress

Strategic progress and capital returns: Management highlighted 4% production growth in 2025, >160% reserves replacement, near‑100% exploration success, a major JV with Petronas, Plenitude renewables expansion and increased buybacks funded by capex efficiency — a multi‑pronged value‑creation story. Positive Sentiment: Venezuela exposure eased: With U.S. sanctions relaxed, Eni can now accept oil as payment for gas and is exploring JVs with U.S. firms — this unlocks previously trapped receivables and potential incremental barrels. Reuters: Venezuela payment

Venezuela exposure eased: With U.S. sanctions relaxed, Eni can now accept oil as payment for gas and is exploring JVs with U.S. firms — this unlocks previously trapped receivables and potential incremental barrels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available for detail: The Q4 earnings call transcript provides management color on production drivers, capex guidance and buyback sizing — useful for modeling but not new headline news. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Transcript

Earnings call transcript available for detail: The Q4 earnings call transcript provides management color on production drivers, capex guidance and buyback sizing — useful for modeling but not new headline news. Neutral Sentiment: Local/regulatory watch — Cyprus meeting: Eni’s CEO met Cyprus leadership on the Kronos project decision, a local permit/regulatory outcome to monitor for regional project timing but currently unresolved. Cyprus Mail: Kronos meeting

Institutional Trading of ENI

Here are the key news stories impacting ENI this week:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ENI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,019,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 38,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 541,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ENI by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 202,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ENI by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 175,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on E

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.