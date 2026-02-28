Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,770. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $208.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.91 and its 200 day moving average is $203.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.