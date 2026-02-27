Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS) Short Interest Down 56.2% in February

Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,176 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the January 29th total of 4,965 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Odysight.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ODYS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Odysight.ai has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 323,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,065.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,063 shares of company stock worth $2,165,701. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Odysight.ai stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai accounts for 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 1.23% of Odysight.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

