CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) CFO Emma Giamartino Sells 9,223 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.41. 3,371,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.