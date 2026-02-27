Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Trading 5.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.3660. Approximately 44,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 153,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 55.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media’s other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

