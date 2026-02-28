Insider Selling: Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) CEO Sells $44,630.96 in Stock

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) CEO Jodie Pope Morrison sold 9,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $44,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,859.04. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Jodie Pope Morrison sold 22,506 shares of Q32 Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $77,870.76.

NASDAQ:QTTB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 203,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,705. Q32 Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTTB. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Q32 Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 86,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Q32 Bio by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

