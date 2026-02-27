Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.60, but opened at $100.15. Willdan Group shares last traded at $93.4790, with a volume of 504,012 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush increased their price target on Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Compass Point set a $125.00 target price on Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Willdan Group Trading Down 24.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.78. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.37%.The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,549,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth approximately $20,188,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 207.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 203,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

