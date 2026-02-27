Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 1,300.0% increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 101.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 370,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,762. The firm has a market cap of $832.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.48 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) is a closed-end interval fund organized as a specialty finance company. Since commencing operations in March 2017, the company has focused on originating and acquiring debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. It is structured to offer investors access to private credit and special situations strategies that are typically unavailable through traditional public debt markets.

The firm’s core business activities include direct lending to U.S.

