Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Drops By 55.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,030 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 29th total of 13,577 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 781,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $44.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

