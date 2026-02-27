Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,609 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the January 29th total of 61,729 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAE remained flat at $8.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,025. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Insider Activity at Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $177,616.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,660,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,503.60. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,157 shares of company stock worth $1,272,616.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $83,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.