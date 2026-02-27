The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.5050. Approximately 57,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 297,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. William Blair initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 10.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company had revenue of $289.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,112,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 284,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,049,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after buying an additional 82,071 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,326,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,351,000 after buying an additional 257,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 339,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

Recommended Stories

