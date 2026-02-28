Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading 7.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $106.4950. 24,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 186,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NUTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUTX

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.12. The company has a market cap of $780.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 752.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health, Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.