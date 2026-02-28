Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$55.00 and last traded at C$55.00, with a volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.90.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

