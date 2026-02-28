Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Issues Earnings Results

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.36), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $62.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.
Here are the key takeaways from Cytek Biosciences’ conference call:
- Q4 revenue reached $62.1 million (+8% YoY) — the company’s highest quarterly revenue ever — and full-year 2025 revenue was $201.5 million (+1% YoY) after acceleration in the second half of the year.
- Recurring revenue strengthened meaningfully, representing 34% of total revenue and growing 21% YoY, while Cytek Cloud users exceeded 24,000 (over 50% growth), supporting product stickiness and reagent uptake.
- Product traction broadened: installed base rose to 3,664 units (+208 in Q4), the Aurora Evo and Muse Micro showed strong early adoption, and reagent revenue grew >20% in Q4 (>25% for the year).
- Profitability was pressured as GAAP gross margin fell to 52% and operating expenses increased (notably higher G&A from legal/patent costs), resulting in a 2025 GAAP net loss of $66.5 million that included a large, non‑cash deferred tax valuation allowance.
- Management guided 2026 revenue of $205M–$212M (≈2%–5% growth), expects continued positive adjusted EBITDA, and highlighted operational moves (new Singapore manufacturing site went live quickly) to support growth and supply resilience.
Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 1.8%
NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $572.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.30. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Key Stories Impacting Cytek Biosciences
Here are the key news stories impacting Cytek Biosciences this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and record top-line: Cytek reported Q4 revenue of $62.14M, above consensus (~$58.8M) and commentary described record revenue despite challenges — a sign demand for its flow‑cytometry products remains intact. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance in a wide range ($205M–$212M) is broadly in line with street estimates (consensus ~$207.4M), giving some direction on growth expectations for the year. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and transcript released — these provide management color on margin dynamics, headcount/cost actions and product rollout timelines that investors will parse for recovery signs. Earnings Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for detail on items affecting profitability (one‑time charges, FX, inventory). Investors will judge whether margin headwinds are transitory. Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss and continued unprofitability: CTKB reported a loss per share (reported –$0.34) well below the ~$0.02 consensus, and the company shows a negative net margin (~‑6.5%) and negative ROE — key reasons for downward pressure on the stock. Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS/earnings summaries from outlets (some note a small loss vs street) add uncertainty and may amplify short‑term volatility as analysts update models. Zacks Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in the feed appears unreliable/zeroed out (NaN/0) and likely isn’t a meaningful driver today. Short Interest Note
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 150.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
About Cytek Biosciences
Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.
The company’s core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.
