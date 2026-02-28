Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Issues Earnings Results

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.36), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $62.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

Here are the key takeaways from Cytek Biosciences’ conference call:

Q4 revenue reached $62.1 million (+8% YoY) — the company’s highest quarterly revenue ever — and full-year 2025 revenue was $201.5 million (+1% YoY) after acceleration in the second half of the year.

NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $572.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.30. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and record top-line: Cytek reported Q4 revenue of $62.14M, above consensus (~$58.8M) and commentary described record revenue despite challenges — a sign demand for its flow‑cytometry products remains intact. Article Title

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 150.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.

