Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 60.1% in February

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,507 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the January 29th total of 13,789 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.8% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of JOF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 66,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,235. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc (NYSE: JOF) is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan’s smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan’s domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

