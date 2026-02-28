HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,705 shares, a growth of 609.5% from the January 29th total of 6,583 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HomesToLife Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:HTLM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 41,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,801. The company has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. HomesToLife has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of HomesToLife in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

HomesToLife Company Profile

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

