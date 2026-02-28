Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.8840. Approximately 1,581,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,148,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Stock Down 5.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

