First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Short Interest Up 578.8% in February

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 131,791 shares, an increase of 578.8% from the January 29th total of 19,414 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 110,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AFLG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.53. 40,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,696. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

