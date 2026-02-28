WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 86,211 shares, an increase of 526.0% from the January 29th total of 13,772 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 65,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 539.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

