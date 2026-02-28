Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.03, but opened at $171.78. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $174.3840, with a volume of 3,853,982 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on COIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,775 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,092. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

