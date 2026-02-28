Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.95. 65,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 439,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.

