Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 64,689 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,689 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $76,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,125,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,942,000 after buying an additional 2,772,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,388,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,856,000 after buying an additional 668,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,693,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,630,000 after buying an additional 1,365,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,868,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,951,000 after buying an additional 2,688,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,957,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,553,000 after buying an additional 1,093,062 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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